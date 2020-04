Schools and churches remain open in Tonga, despite an extension to the state of emergency until May 7.

The Kingdom remains coronavirus free, reports 1 NEWS' Barbara Dreaver.

The night curfew has been shortened from 9pm to 5am, but all other social events have been canned.

In total, there have been 251 cases of Covid-19 in the Pacific, with seven deaths.