Covid-19 Pacific Update: Sailor dies in Guam, becomes first US military coronavirus death

Source:  1 NEWS

A sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt has become the first active duty American in the military to die of Covid-19.

1 NEWS’ Barbara Dreaver delivers the latest coronavirus news from around the Pacific region.

The ship is in port in Guam, with 585 personnel sick.

The crew member had been found unresponsive in their hotel room and taken to intensive care, where they died.

There are 241 confirmed cases in the Pacific, and seven deaths, not including the American cases.

Schools are back open in Tonga, but an Australian doctor living there says it's too early, due to a lack of information on recent arrivals.

The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits the Pacific Ocean. Source: Getty

