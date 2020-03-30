TODAY |

Covid-19 Pacific Update: No church in Tonga, Fiji's first lockdown begins tonight

Source:  1 NEWS

Six countries in the Pacific have confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, with one death in Guam.

1 NEWS’ Barbara Dreaver updates the coronavirus situation across the Pacific. Source: 1 NEWS

Fifty-five cases, and the fatality, are in the US territory of Guam, with President Donald Trump declaring a major disaster, reports 1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver.

The Northern Marianas is the latest country to confirm cases. Papua New Guinea has had one foreigner infected, but that person has been taken to Australia.

In Fiji, which has five cases, a nationwide curfew from 10pm to 5am will come into force tonight.

There will be 101 police checkpoints, and the navy will ensure there is no travel between islands.

Lautoka, where four of the five cases have been, remains on lockdown.

Overnight, Tonga enforced its first lockdown, and there were no church services yesterday. 

In New Zealand, health officials said 3.2 per cent of the 514 positive tests have been in Pasifika people, which means about 12 cases. 

