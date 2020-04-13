TODAY |

Covid-19 Pacific Update: Latest Samoan coronavirus tests come back negative, nearly 200 arrests in Fiji

Source:  1 NEWS

There are now 238 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus in the Pacific region and seven deaths in seven locations, says 1 NEWS' Barbara Dreaver.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS’ Barbara Dreaver with the latest news from the Pacific’s fight against coronavirus. Source: 1 NEWS

The majority of cases and deaths are in Guam, with five deaths and 133 infections.

No testing was done over Easter.

That total does not include the number of confirmed cases from the USS Theodore Roosevelt, which is docked in Guam.

There are now 447 infections, including one in intensive care.

Fiji continues to come down hard on those who break restrictions, yesterday 193 arrests had been made in 24 hours, with magistrates courts overwhelmed with cases, many of whom have been fined.

A radio announcer is in custody after a Facebook post calling on people to throw stones at vehicles during lockdown hours. 

Samoa's 12 outstanding specimens came back negative after testing in New Zealand, meaning it remains coronavirus free, as does the Cook Islands. 

Both nations are being hard hit by the lack of tourists. 

World
Pacific Update
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:14
Covid-19 Pacific Update: Latest Samoan coronavirus tests come back negative, nearly 200 arrests in Fiji
2
Boris Johnson thanks Kiwi nurse 'Jenny from Invercargill' for her care during his hospital stay
3
Invercargill nurse who helped Boris Johnson fight Covid-19 showed 'true professionalism and courage' – Tim Shadbolt
4
Dr Siouxsie Wiles cried with 'relief' when coronavirus lockdown was announced
5
Rotorua man with heart of gold helps house 200 homeless people during Covid-19 lockdown
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Covid-19 tests should be carried out even if loss of smell is only sympton - Otago scientist

Family of Kiwi nurse who helped Boris Johnson survive coronavirus 'very proud' of her efforts
00:58

Full speech: Boris Johnson hails Kiwi nurse who helped save his life as he battled Covid-19

Julian Assange fathered two children during time at Ecuadorian Embassy, his partner reveals