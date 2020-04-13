Covid-19 Pacific Update: Latest Samoan coronavirus tests come back negative, nearly 200 arrests in Fiji

There are now 238 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus in the Pacific region and seven deaths in seven locations, says 1 NEWS' Barbara Dreaver.

The majority of cases and deaths are in Guam, with five deaths and 133 infections.

No testing was done over Easter.

That total does not include the number of confirmed cases from the USS Theodore Roosevelt, which is docked in Guam.

There are now 447 infections, including one in intensive care.

Fiji continues to come down hard on those who break restrictions, yesterday 193 arrests had been made in 24 hours, with magistrates courts overwhelmed with cases, many of whom have been fined.

A radio announcer is in custody after a Facebook post calling on people to throw stones at vehicles during lockdown hours.

Samoa's 12 outstanding specimens came back negative after testing in New Zealand, meaning it remains coronavirus free, as does the Cook Islands.