Covid-19 Pacific Update: Guam continues to bear the brunt of region's outbreak

The Pacific region now has 227 cases of Covid-19 spread across seven nations, and the death toll is now at six.

Guam, bearing the brunt of the Pacific outbreak, represents over half of the cases with 125 people testing positive along with four deaths.

Guam's number does not include the 230 sailors stranded aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt who have the virus as well. The American vessel is currently docked in Guam and personnel are isolated from the general population.

The acting US Naval Secretary, Thomas Modly, has resigned over a botched handling of the outbreak aboard the aircraft carrier.

Mr Modly slammed the ship's captain, Brett Cozier, after he alerted officials about the rate of infection on the coronavirus-stricken warship. Mr Modly ultimately relieved Cozier of his command, prompting many to condemn the decision to sack the captain.

The other two deaths in the Pacific are attributed to the Northern Marianas, which is also treating 11 patients with the illness.

French Polynesia has jumped to 51 cases whilst New Caledonia has reported no new cases and remains at 18.