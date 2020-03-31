Covid-19 Pacific Update: First night of curfew in Fiji passes without incident, as region's infections hit 116

Fiji's first night under coronavirus lockdown has passed without major incident.

In Fiji, which has five cases of Covid-19, a nationwide curfew from 10pm to 5am came into force last night.

There will be 101 police checkpoints, and the navy will ensure there is no travel between islands.

Some drivers were detained for not having the right documentation, 1 NEWS' Barbara Dreaver reports.

There are armed soliders at strategic sites, said Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto, and he has said there will be no repeat of an incident yesterday where armed personal went to a bank in Lautoka where a crowd had gathered.

The people were upset the companies they worked for were not listed as needing assistance.

Overall, there have been 116 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Pacific, and one death, in Guam.

However, a person aged 70 who had been in contact with two confirmed cases in the Northern Marianas has died.