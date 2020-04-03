Covid-19 Pacific Update: Fijian capital Suva in lockdown after hairdressers test positive

Fiji's capital Suva is in lockdown after two more people tested positive - bringing the number of coronavirus cases on the island nation to seven.

This morning, police closed all roads going in and out of Suva after a hairdresser couple who live in a crowded settlement tested positive for Covid-19.

Prime minister Voreque Bainimarama says this is a serious development because the pair live in close quarters with others and have been working at different Suva salons.

And in Guam, which has 82 cases of its own, more than 1000 sailors have started being offloaded from the USS Theodore Roosevelt after nearly 100 of them tested positive.

They are being isolated in empty motels away from the town centre.