Covid-19 Pacific Update: Fiji won't rule out 24 hour curfew as people continue to flout restrictions

Fiji's Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama isn't ruling out a 24 hour curfew as too many people are breaching current Covid-19 restrictions.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Social gatherings are still banned and hospitals have put in strict restrictions for visitors.

Schools are closed until June.

The Fiji Times reports 37 people, many of them under 18, were arrested in the past 24 hours, many for playing rugby or gathering in public spaces.

Fiji's latest case - its 18th - is a 51-year-old woman who had returned home from the US, reports 1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver.

She had spent two weeks in quarantine but started showing symptoms after that.

In Samoa, police have charged close to 300 people for breaching Covid-19 emergency procedures.

The arrests are for things like allowing overloaded buses, extending shop opening hours and street vendors trading.

Samoa remains coronavirus free.

In total there are 253 confirmed cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in the Pacific, with seven deaths.