Covid-19 Pacific Update for April 17: Five new cases recorded in Papua New Guinea

There are now 250 confirmed cases and seven deaths in seven locations around the Pacific.

Guam is at 135 cases with five deaths, excluding the 615 positive tests of sailors from the docked USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Northern Marianas has 13 cases and two deaths, Tahiti has 55 cases and New Caledonia is still at 18.

Fiji has 17 cases, Rapanui with five and Papua New Guinea is now at seven.

It’s devastating news for the island nation now with five new cases in Papua New Guinea including a worker from the capital, Port Moresby.

The Prime Minister says all seven Covid-19 cases, which includes a foreign worker in Australia, are well.

Fiji has confirmed another case, taking its total to 17, while the prime minister has declared a second state of natural disaster which was first put in place to deal with the impacts of Cyclone Harold.

