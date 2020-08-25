TODAY |

Covid-19 outbreak at well-known nudist colony in France

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

One of Europe’s most famous nudist colonies has reported an outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

At least 150 holidaymakers at the Naturist Village at Cap d’Agde, near Montpellier in France, have so far tested positive for the virus.

A spokesperson for the Herault Prefecture said: "We are in an alarming situation, therefore we ask that all the people of the village be tested before leaving the place and going elsewhere".

The outbreak comes as France reports almost 4,900 new coronavirus cases over 24 hours, it’s highest figure since May.

Local authorities are advising visitors planning to come to the resort, which welcomes 50,000 visitors every summer, to postpone their arrival.

