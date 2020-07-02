Covid-19 outbreak in Australia grows as Northern Territory reports first case in months

A coronavirus outbreak in Australia's second-largest city continued to grow and the Northern Territory detected its first case in three months.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Northern Territory Health Minister Natasha Fyles said the man came home to Darwin on Monday from Melbourne before a one-month lockdown was imposed on 36 of its suburbs Wednesday night.

Before the man tested positive yesterday, the Northern Territory had last detected a case on April 6.

Ms Fyles said the man had spent two weeks in hotel quarantine in Melbourne on returning from overseas then spent “a couple of days“ with family in one of the city's suburbs identified as a coronavirus hot spot.

Ms Fyles did not say whether the man was likely infected in Melbourne or overseas.

Victorian state Chief Health Minister Brett Sutton said 77 cases had been detected in the past 24 hours in Melbourne, mostly in the locked-down suburbs.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A retired judge is holding an inquiry into breaches of infection control in Melbourne hotel quarantine, which has been blamed for some of the spread in the city while much of Australia is virus-free.