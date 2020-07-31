Covid-19: India overtakes Brazil to become world's second-worst hit country

India became the second worst-hit country by the pandemic as urban metro trains partially resumed service in the capital New Delhi and other states as the government pushes to sustain a weakened economy.

An Indian health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for Covid-19 during a door-to-door test drive in Gauhati, India. Source: Associated Press

The 90,802 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India’s total past Brazil with 4.2 million cases. India is now only behind the United States, which has more than 6 million.

India’s Health Ministry on Monday also reported 1,016 deaths for a total of 71,642.