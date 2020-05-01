TODAY |

Covid-19: Epic celebrations in Britain as lockdown hero Captain Tom turns 100

Source:  1 NEWS

For Captain Tom Moore, it began as a little challenge in his back garden by walking a hundred laps to try and raise around NZ$2000 for an NHS charity. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The war veteran, who raised $69 million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden, has become a coronavirus pandemic legend. Source: BBC

Today, he was honoured with a flyover by the Royal Air Service after reaching a total of $61 million. 

It is a combination of an extraordinary few weeks and a celebration of how one man’s cheerful determination has inspired people around the globe. 

“Captain Tom, I know I speak for the whole country when I say we wish you a happy one hundredth birthday. Your heroic efforts have lifted the spirits of an entire nation,” shared British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The veteran’s cover of You’ll Never Walk Alone, recorded with Michael Ball, knocked The Weeknd off the top spot. Source: BBC

Perhaps the biggest sign of gratitude is in the nearby Bedford School, where 150,000 birthday cards for Captain Tom have been displayed. 

READ MORE
Captain Tom Moore honoured with Royal Mail postmark after NHS fundraiser walk nears $60 million

“It’s amazing, I’m really proud because I’ve known my grandad all my life and he’s always been there for us,” says Captain Tom’s granddaughter Georgia. 

Mr Moore shared he had been overwhelmed with gratitude by the many well wishes he received. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The war veteran was made an honorary colonel ahead of his 100th birthday. Source: 1 NEWS

“I’m absolutely delighted with all the people who have come to wish me a many happy birthday. It really is absolutely awesome to the people who have been so kind to make the remarks. Thank you all very much,” shared Mr Moore.

He’s now been made an honourary Colonel accompanied with a birthday letter from the Queen and congratulations from around the globe. 


World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Home loans made easier as Reserve Bank scraps 20% deposit requirement for one year
2
Homicide investigation launched after woman dies in Auckland suburb from 'critical injuries'
3
Government doubles Winter Energy Payments for low-income families, over 1m Kiwis to benefit
4
Jacinda Ardern's earrings help jewellery firm through financial downturn
5
Auckland group using TikTok to tackle youth homelessness during Covid-19
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:32

Covid-19 delays to Christchurch recovery builds expected to cost millions of dollars
01:36

Lifting of restrictions a relief for surfing therapy participants

Journalists' working conditions around the world hit hard by Covid-19
01:42

WorkSafe warns it will shut down businesses if they flout the Level 3 rules