Covid-19 death toll in UK passes 50,000

The number of people who have died from the Covid-19 coronavirus in the UK has surpassed 50,000 according to government figures.

Police officers wearing face masks against the coronavirus at an anti-lockdown protest in London on November 5. Source: Associated Press

Since yesterday, there were a further 595 Covid-19 related deaths bringing the UK total to 50,365.

The majority of deaths were in England, and comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the country into a second national lockdown until the December 2.

Countries across Europe have also locked down once again as they attempt to stop hospitals from being overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.