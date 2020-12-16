As Covid-19 cluster balloons to 17, residents of Sydney's Northern Beaches told to work from home

The Northern Beaches cluster of Covid-19 has ballooned to 17, with 12 new cases identified on Thursday.

Health authorities detailed three more cases this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

Northern Beaches residents have been told they should work from home and stay home as much as possible for the next three days.

They should avoid aged care facilities and hospitals and other high-risk venues like gyms and places of worship, and avoid leaving the Northern Beaches area.

More cases are likely to be identified, NSW Health warns.

The source of the cluster remains a mystery, but authorities are investigating a potential super-spreader event at a Northern Beaches RSL.

Health authorities detailed three more cases on Thursday morning - a woman in her 50s who works at Pittwater Palms aged care facility at Avalon Beach, her partner and a Frenchs Forest man in his 60s who plays the drums for band Nothing-Too Serious.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant on Thursday said her department's hypothesis was that an unknown person infected the drummer, a woman in her 60s and man in his 70s at Avalon RSL last Friday where Nothing-Too Serious was performing.

The woman in her 60s then attended Avalon Bowlo on Sunday, where she infected the woman in her 50s, who in turn infected her partner.

Genomic testing would be completed by Thursday night, Dr Chant said.

Sewage testing last Thursday uncovered no virus fragments in the area, indicating the virus was newly introduced to the northern beaches.

"The working hypothesis is that there was an unknown person present at Avalon RSL that was the source of infection, given we've got three people at least ... that's potentially the exposure source," Dr Chant told reporters.

The drummer also played at Penrith RSL on Sunday and at the Kirribilli Club on Monday.

Health alerts have now been issued for those two venues, Avalon RSL and numerous others across Sydney's northern beaches.

NSW Health revealed an additional nine cases had been identified on Thursday afternoon.

The cluster has led WA premier Mark McGowan to order any arrivals in his state who were in NSW from December 11 to self-isolate until they test negative.

Hundreds of people started queuing up at Mona Vale Hospital early on Thursday to get tested for the virus and multiple pop-up testing centres are now in place, including at Avalon, Newport and Frenchs Forest.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian flagged northern beaches nursing homes will be locked down until the outbreak is contained, just a week after restrictions eased allowing unlimited visitors.

"We want to get on top of this and don't want this concerning us in the last few days before Christmas," Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

"There are a number of aged care facilities which are very vulnerable in the northern beaches ... we're recommending no visitors until we identify the source of the infection and feel more confident we have it under control."

The Pittwater Palms aged care facility is closed to visitors while residents and staff who had been in contact with the infected worker were being tested and were self-isolating.

The latest outbreak has also prompted concerns the recently-opened Queensland and WA borders will again shut to people from NSW.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Thursday implored the two states to avoid "pre-emptive" action, saying NSW would quickly squash the cluster.

"My blood pressure hasn't gone up, my pulse hasn't gone up, we're just doing what we do in NSW - handling the cases," he told reporters.

Tasmania nevertheless elected on Thursday to ban anyone who had visited the venues on NSW's health alert list from entering the island state. Those in NSW who are set to travel to Tasmania must also reapply for their e-Travel pass.

The five northern beaches cases were uncovered after a 45-year-old van driver transporting international air crew members to and from Sydney Airport was on Wednesday confirmed to be Covid-positive.

