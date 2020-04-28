Covid-19 closes 12 McDonald's restaurants in Australia

Twelve McDonald's outlets have been closed in Victoria due to a coronavirus- infected truck driver, while the state announces AUD$2.7 billion to help revive the economy.

McDonald's restaurant in Christchurch. Source: Associated Press

The fast-food outlets will be shut and deep-cleaned after the driver made deliveries while he was asymptomatic and unaware he had Covid-19.

The chain says no employee has tested positive in connection to the driver and customers are not at risk.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to close and conduct a deep clean of 12 restaurants in Victoria, following confirmation a truck driver for an external service provider has tested positive for Covid-19," McDonald's said in a statement.

"Potential close contacts and employees who have worked specific shifts during and after the truck driver's delivery have been instructed not to return to work for 14 days and advised to be tested."

The Department of Health confirmed the driver was an extended family member of a worker at Fawkner McDonald's, where a cluster of 10 cases emerged on May 9.

That site reopened on Wednesday after it had been closed for five days for deep cleaning.

The closure comes as Victoria tries to start reopening its economy and recorded six new cases, taking the tally to 1567 infections.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Monday announced AUD$2.7 billion for building projects to help the jobs revival.

The money will be poured into road maintenance, train station and school upgrades and refurbishment to public housing.

"Hundreds and hundreds of projects delivering thousands and thousands of jobs - that's exactly what we need right at this time," Mr Andrews said.

Meanwhile, the Cedar Meats abattoir at the centre of a major coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne's west will begin reopening.

Authorities insist it will be some time before Cedar Meats resumes full operations after 99 coronavirus cases were linked to the meatworks.

The company will restart its cold storage facility on Monday with 15 to 20 staff cleared by the health department.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises confirmed late on Sunday it was notified on Friday a worker at its Fairfield store had tested positive to Covid-19.

The store was immediately shut and will remain closed for at least 14 days while a deep clean is undertaken and staff and their families were advised to self- isolate and get tested.