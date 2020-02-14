COVID-19 cases top 70,000 in China, with death toll nearing 1800

Mainland China today reported a slight upturn in new virus cases and an increase by 105 in deaths caused by the illness for a total of 1770 since the outbreak began.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 2048 new cases followed three days of declines but was up by just 39 cases from the previous day's figure.

Another 10,844 people have recovered from COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, and have been discharged from hospitals, according to today's figures which have seen the total number of cases worldiwde reach 71,330.

The small increase of case numbers comes from Hubei Province - the epicentre of the outbreak - while the rest of China has reported a lower number of cases for the 13th consecutive day, with only 115 new cases announced today.

Meanwhile in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health praised the number of people self-isolating after arriving here from China.

The ministry says 4400 people who are self-isolating for 14 days have registered with Healthline.

'Complacent' New Zealand needs to ramp up coronavirus response amid global pandemic fears

China's update followed the publication late Saturday in their official media of a recent speech by President Xi Jinping in which he indicated for the first time that he had led the response to the outbreak from early in the crisis.

While the reports were an apparent attempt to demonstrate the Communist Party leadership acted decisively from the start, it also opened Xi up to criticism over why the public was not alerted sooner.

In his speech, Xi said he gave instructions on fighting the virus on Jan. 7 and ordered the shutdown of the most-affected cities that began on Jan. 23.

The disclosure of his speech indicates top leaders knew about the outbreak’s potential severity at least two weeks before such dangers were made known to the public. It was not until late January that officials said the virus can spread between humans and public alarm began to rise.

New cases in other countries are raising growing concerns about containment of the virus.

Taiwan yesterday reported its first death from COVID-19, the fifth fatality outside of mainland China.

Taiwan's Central News Agency, citing health minister Chen Shih-chung, said the man who died was in his 60s and had not travelled overseas recently and had no known contact with virus patients.

In China's Hubei province, where the outbreak began in December, all vehicle traffic will be banned in another containment measure. It expands a vehicle ban in the provincial capital, Wuhan, where public transportation, trains and planes have been halted for weeks.

Exceptions were being made for vehicles involved in epidemic prevention and transporting daily necessities.

Hubei has built new hospitals with thousands of patient beds and China has sent thousands of military medical personnel to staff the new facilities and help the overburdened health care system.

Last Thursday, Hubei changed how it recognised COVID-19 cases, accepting a doctor's diagnosis rather than waiting for confirmed laboratory test results, in order to treat patients faster.