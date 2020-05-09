Covid-19 cases top 4 million worldwide

Four million people globally have been confirmed infected by Covid-19, and more than 279,000 have died, including over 78,000 in the US, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Spain, France, Italy and Britain have reported around 26,000 to 32,000 deaths each.

Businesses in the US continue to struggle as more employers reluctantly conclude that their laid-off employees might not return to work anytime soon.

Some malls have opened up in Georgia and Texas, while Nevada restaurants, hair salons and other businesses were able to have limited reopenings Saturday or once again allow customers inside after nearly two months of restrictions.

About 1500 opponents of Washington’s stay-at-home order to slow the coronavirus rallied again Saturday at the state Capitol, while some residents who reported stay-at-home violators said they’ve received threats after far-right groups posted their personal information on Facebook.

Such protests have drawn relatively small crowds in several states despite encouragement from the White House, which is anxious to see the economy reopen.

Italy saw people return to the streets and revel in fine weather and Rome's Campo dei Fiori flower and vegetable market was also bustling in Rome. But confusion created frustrations for the city’s shopkeepers.

Carlo Alberto, owner of TabaCafe, an Argentine empanada bar that was selling cocktails to a few customers, said that since reopening this week, police had threatened to fine him over crowds outside.

“Am I supposed to send them home? They need a guard here to do that,” he said. “The laws aren’t clear, the decree isn’t clear. You don’t know what you can do.”

Elsewhere, Pakistan allowed shops, factories, construction sites and other businesses to reopen, even as more than 1600 new cases and 24 deaths were reported.