Covid-19 cases surpasses six million worldwide

More than six million people worldwide have now been infected with Covid-19, while the global death toll has surpassed 370,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Nearly 2.6 million people globally have recovered from the virus.

Infections have now been reported in more than 210 countries since cases were first identified in China in December.

As of today, the US remains the country with the highest number of cases with more than 1.7 million reported, according to Johns Hopkins University data. It also tops the world for Covid-19-related deaths at 104,000.

Brazil is now the second-worst affected country, with upwards of 465,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases and nearly 29,000 dead.

Russia is the third-worst impacted with nearly 406,000 cases and 9000 deaths, and the UK the fourth-worst with 276,000 cases. The UK has the second-highest number of deaths in the world at 38,500.