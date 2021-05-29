Covid-19 cases in the UK surge to highest levels in five months

Covid-19 cases in the UK have surged to the highest levels in five months.



People wearing face masks in the UK. Source: Associated Press

One in 160 people in England had the virus last week, according to the Office for National Statistics - a 50 per cent increase on the previous week.

In the week ending July 3, it was estimated that 332,900 people within the community population in England had Covid-19.

It comes as a new study has confirmed that children are at extremely low risk from Covid, with just a two in a million chance of dying.

It found Covid-19 to be "very rarely fatal" in children and young people, "even among those with underlying comorbidities".

"These findings are important to guide families, clinicians and policy makers about future shielding and vaccination," the study found.

Meanwhile, a group of British airports and airlines took the UK government to court today, demanding it disclose the evidence behind its coronavirus travel restrictions that they say is ruining their business.

Manchester Airports Group, which owns Manchester, Stansted and East Midlands airports, brought the case along with airlines Ryanair, Virgin Atlantic and easyJet, travel business Tui and British Airways’ parent company, IAG. The travel businesses say the government’s “traffic light” system of classing countries as low, medium or high risk, is not transparent.

“We are told it is a risk-based approach, so what we say is that the criteria and the reasons must be sufficiently accessible,” The group’s lawyer, Tom Hickman, said at a High Court hearing in London on Friday. He said there was a “fundamental lack of transparency” and the categorisations appeared arbitrary.

Only 27 countries and territories are on the “green list” which allows British residents to travel there without having to quarantine on return. Arrivals from dozens of “amber list” countries have to self-isolate at home for 10 days, while people arriving from “red list” countries including India and Brazil must quarantine in a government-approved hotel.

The government says it will lift the self-isolation requirement for fully vaccinated Britons returning from amber list countries on July 19.

The government’s lawyer, David Blundell said that “decisions need to be made urgently, in response to emerging data” and forcing disclosure of all the evidence “would lead to a serious risk of delay in a decision-making process”.