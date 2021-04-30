TODAY |

Covid-19 cases in Fiji hit new daily milestone, many medical personnel infected

Barbara Dreaver, 1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent
Fiji is grappling to control its Covid-19 crisis with a new record of 121 daily cases - many of them medical personnel and their contacts.

Only half of the new cases are linked to known existing clusters.

A new cluster has been identified within the Rewa Emergency Operations Centre and another 19 positive cases at the Town House Hotel where Suva hospital staff and medical teams are being accommodated.

According to a Fiji Ministry of Health statement new clusters in new locations “do pose a serious risk of wider transmission”.

It’s urging its people to get vaccinated so it can follow in the path of US states like New York which has recently lifted many Covid-19 restrictions as enough of their people have received the vaccine.

“Fiji’s road to recovery will look much the same,” according to the statement.

Australia will deliver another 70,000 vaccines in the next week which will take its contribution to a quarter of the one million vaccines it’s promised the island nation.

Medical authorities thanked Australia and New Zealand for helping it reserve enough vaccines for every eligible Fijian and for expediting the process “as we contend with this surge in new local cases”.

There are currently 1043 active cases in isolation and ten covid linked deaths since April.

