Covid-19 cases hits 5 million worldwide

The reported number of Covid-19 cases worldwide today hit 5 million, with 330,000 people now dead from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The World Health Organisation reported the biggest one-day rise today, with more than 100,000 infections.

As of today, the USA has the highest number of cases with over 1.5 million reported cases according to Johns Hopkins University data, followed by Russia with over 308,000 and Brazil with over 290,000.

Nearly 1.9 million have recovered worldwide.

The actual number of cases and deaths is believed to be far higher.

