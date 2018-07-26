 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Court upholds ex-Stanford Uni swimmer Brock Turner's sex assault conviction

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America
Crime and Justice

A US appeals court today rejected a former Stanford University swimmer's bid for a new trial and upheld his sexual assault and attempted rape convictions.

The three-judge panel of the 6th District Court of Appeal in San Jose ruled today that there was "substantial evidence" that Brock Turner received a fair trial.

In 2016, a jury convicted Turner of sexually assaulting an intoxicated and unconscious woman outside an on-campus fraternity party.

The case got national attention after the victim's powerful statement, which she read in court before Turner was sentenced, was shared widely online.

She recounted the assault, her treatment by investigators and the ordeal of facing questions about her sexual activity and drinking habits. It quickly went viral.

"Instead of taking time to heal, I was taking time to recall the night in excruciating detail, in order to prepare for the attorney's questions that would be invasive, aggressive and designed to steer me off course, to contradict myself, my sister, phrased in ways to manipulate my answers," she wrote. "This was a game of strategy, as if I could be tricked out of my own worth."

The Associated Press doesn't generally identify sexual abuse victims.

Judge Aaron Persky rejected a prosecutor's demand for a lengthy prison term and instead sentenced Turner to six months in jail. He was released from jail in September 2016 after serving three months.

Persky's sentence sparked nationwide outrage by those who felt it too lenient.

Voters recalled Persky in June.

The sentence was not part of the appeal and the judges didn't address it.

Turner filed an appeal in December seeking a new trial, arguing that the evidence presented at his trial didn't support his convictions. The jury convicted him of sexually assaulting an intoxicated victim, sexually assaulting an unconscious victim and attempting to rape her.

Judge Franklin Elia writing for the unanimous panel said there was "substantial evidence" to support conviction of all three charges. 

In particular, the judge pointed out that Turner tried to run from two graduate students who confronted him assaulting the then-22-year-old woman. The judge wrote that the victim was slurring her speech when she left a fraternity party with Turner and the graduate students testified the victim appeared unconscious when they showed up, chased Turner and held him down until police arrived. He denied running when questioned by police.

"He did not explain or defend himself to them," Mr Elia wrote. "And he lied to police about running."

Turner could petition the California Supreme Court to consider his appeal. Turner's attorney Eric Multhaup didn't return a phone call today.

Stanford law professor Michelle Dauber, who led the judge's recall campaign, called on Turner to drop any further appeals.

"The appellate court has now rejected that idea and I think everyone, including Brock Turner, would be better served by accepting the jury's verdict and moving on," she said.

Turner lives outside Dayton, Ohio, with his parents. He is required to register as a sex offender for life.

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2016, file photo, Brock Turner leaves the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose, Calif. Turner, whose six-month sentence for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman at Stanford University sparked national outcry, was released from jail after serving half his term. Former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner's lawyer will argue Tuesday, July 24, 2018, that his client didn't get a fair trial during arguments in a California appeals court. A three-judge panel of the California 6th District Court of Appeal is scheduled to listen to arguments in San Jose. (Dan Honda/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)
Brock Turner. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:06
The woman runs from a car through a field, chased by cows to a fence where officers arrest her.

No bull! Startling footage shows herd of cows chasing suspect, helping cops bring her to justice

2

'Disgusting': Pasifika man felt racially profiled while viewing property in Auckland's Herne Bay
3

From harvesting crops to making the NFL: The inspiring Hollywood tale of Tongan linebacker Pita Taumoepenu
4

John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern's handling of potential economic downturn has been ordinary
5

Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle dies, aged 36, after battle with cancer - 'Greatest husband and father we could ever have'

MORE FROM
World
MORE
Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, left, sits next to public defense attorney Aleks Kostich at a first appearance in New Mexico state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, on accusations of child abuse and abducting his son from the boy's mother. Authorities were waiting to learn if human remains found at a disheveled living compound were those of Wahhaj's missing son. Authorities also allege Wahhaj was conducting weapons training with assault rifles at the compound near the Colorado border where they say they found 11 hungry children living in filthy conditions in a raid Friday. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

Man at US compound with 11 'filthy' kids was training them to commit school shootings - prosecutors

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2000 file photo, actress Margot Kidder, who dated former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, arrives for his funeral at Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal. Kidder's daughter says the Superman actress' death has been ruled a suicide. Maggie McGuan told The Associated Press Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, that she knew her mother died by suicide when she was brought to Kidder's house in May 2018, and that it is a big relief to have the truth out. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

'Superman' actress Margot Kidder's death ruled a suicide
Cellphone (file picture).

Wellington man, 51, charged with making intimate visual recording

Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle dies, aged 36, after battle with cancer - 'Greatest husband and father we could ever have'

Three women working at police headquarters say they left after alleged bullying by Wally Haumaha

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

As investigations into the appointment process of Wally Haumaha as deputy police commissioner continue, it has emerged that three women working on a joint justice project reportedly left because of Mr Haumaha's alleged bullying of them at work.

The three women were employed as policy analysts and were working in the Māori, Pacific, Ethnic Services division run by Mr Haumaha at the Police National Headquarters in Wellington when the alleged bullying took place.

A report by the NZ Herald states the women were excited to be working on a cross-sector project to improve "justice outcomes" for Māori which began in October 2015.

However, the excitement soon abated, with a number of alleged bullying incidents taking place between the women and Mr Haumaha that reportedly saw them leaving the Police National Headquarters in June 2016, to continue working on the project at another location.

"Haumaha gave little support and value to the work being done by us and instead belittled our efforts publicly on several occasions," one of the women, who does not wish to be named, told the NZ Herald.

Speaking on behalf of the Prime Minister during Question Time today, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the allegations would be looked into as part of the inquiry into Mr Haumaha's appointment process as deputy commissioner of police.

"I can assure the member that we will be following up with chief executives of those agencies on the allegations that have been made in the NZ Herald article," Mr Robertson said, replying to a question from National MP Paula Bennett on the issue.

All three women reportedly told their managers of the bullying but were never asked to make a formal complaint on the issue. The Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement "immediately" contacted the Justice Ministry and Corrections to request more information on behalf of the police and he advised that the staff involved could make a complaint if they wished.

"No further information or complaints were forthcoming to Mr Clement from the agencies," a police spokeswoman told the NZ Herald.

"In the absence of any formal complaint, or further information, the matter was unable to be taken further and therefore not escalated to the Commissioner.

"Police take allegations of bullying seriously. However substantiated information is required about allegations before any follow up actions can be progressed, particularly when the only information available is from a third party not directly involved."

One of the women reportedy said: "I will make a complaint now. We trusted management to deal with it and never heard back."

Background

These allegations come as the process into Mr Haumaha's recent appointment as the deputy commissioner of police is under investigation. 

This began after it was reported an officer told the 2004 Operation Austin investigation into the police sex allegations that Mr Haumaha called Louise Nicholas' rape allegations "nonsense" and that "nothing really happened".

Mr Haumaha apologised for the comments, saying they do not reflect his views.

"It is important to say outright that I take responsibility for those comments, I deeply regret them, and I unreservedly apologise for the hurt and concern they have caused," he said.

The investigation hasn't gone smoothly, with Dr Pauline Kingi, who was chosen to head the inquiry into the appointment of Wally Haumaha as deputy police commissioner, standing down.

The development came after it emerged Mr Haumaha's LinkedIn account shows 23 skill endorsements from an account in the name of Dr Pauline Kingi, including leadership, Government and stakeholder management.

A new chair of the inquiry is expected to be named this week.

Wally Haumaha appointed Deputy Commissioner
Wally Haumaha Source: Te Karere
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:09
The Prime Minister believes New Zealand is well placed among its global counterparts in terms of the economy.

John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern's handling of potential economic downturn has been ordinary

Government sets goal to have a million Kiwis speaking basic Te Reo Māori by 2040

Man who complained to Massey University about Don Brash speaking says he's now been 'threatened'

Jacinda Ardern launches on-the-job training scheme for 4,000 young people

Kiwi firefighter battling worst wildfire in California's history says team 'not under any illusions' of the extreme danger

Watch: Meet the amputee battling breast cancer who's swimming the English Channel

1 NEWS
Topics
World
UK and Europe

An women who had her right leg amputated after a bone cancer mis-diagnosis will swim the English Channel as part of a relay team.

English woman Vicki Gilbert's has been walking on one leg for more than 20 years after the medical error.

She received another diagnosis of advanced breast cancer just two weeks ago.

As the BBC's Fiona Lamdin explains in the above video Ms Gilbert is not letting her illness stop her.

As the BBC explains, Vicki Gilbert, is not letting her illness stop her. Source: BBC
Topics
World
UK and Europe