Court told US woman played a 'sick game' to allegedly urge boyfriend to take his own life

The Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for allegedly using text messages to encourage her boyfriend to kill himself played a "sick game" with another person's life, a prosecutor said today.

In dozens of text messages and telephone calls, Michelle Carter, then 17, repeatedly urged Conrad Roy III, 18, to commit suicide, prosecutor Maryclare Flynn said in opening statements at Carter's jury-waived trial.

Carter, who never called authorities or Roy's parents as he died in July 2014, wanted the sympathy and attention that came with being the "grieving girlfriend," Flynn said.

Defence attorney, Joseph Cataldo, however, painted a starkly contrasting picture of Carter.

Roy was depressed after his parents' divorce, was physically and verbally abused by family members, and had long thought of suicide, he said.

It was Carter who urged him to get help, Cataldo said.

The couple met in Florida in 2012 but had only seen each other in person a handful of times even though they lived just 56km apart in southeastern Massachusetts - Roy in Mattapoisett and Carter in Plainville. They communicated mostly through text messages and phone calls.

When Roy suggested they should be like Romeo and Juliet, the lovers who killed themselves in the Shakespeare play, Carter said she didn't want them to die, Cataldo said.

"Conrad Roy was on this path to take his own life for years," he said. "It was Conrad Roy's idea to take his own life, it was not Michelle Carter's idea. This was a suicide, a sad and tragic suicide, but not a homicide."

Carter had her own mental health struggles and was taking medications that may have clouded her judgment, he said.

The case is being tried without a jury in juvenile court because the now 20-year-old Carter was a juvenile when Roy killed himself.

Court proceedings are open because she was charged as a juvenile offender, which makes her subject to adult punishment if convicted.