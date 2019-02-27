TODAY |

Court of Appeal sets June date for George Pell sex abuse case

AAP
The Court of Appeal has set two days in June to consider Cardinal George Pell's application to appeal his conviction for the 1990s sexual abuse of two 13-year-old choirboys at Melbourne's St Patrick's Cathedral.

June 5 and 6 have been set down by the court to consider both Pell's application for leave to appeal and, if granted, the appeal itself.

Sydney silk and appeal expert Bret Walker SC will lead in the case once Pell has been sentenced on five charges on March 13, with defence barrister Robert Richter QC, junior counsel Ruth Shann and solicitor Paul Galbally to continue representing the disgraced cardinal.

The high-ranking Australian official has been convicted of molesting two young boys, and his bail has been revoked. Source: 1 NEWS
