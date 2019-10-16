'Of course it's cinema' – Taika Waititi bites back after Martin Scorsese criticises Marvel movies

Director Taika Waititi is among those responding to Martin Scorsese's criticism of Marvel movies.

Scorsese called the comic book-inspired films "not cinema" while promoting his Netflix gangster epic "The Irishman".

Many in the film industry have weighed in.

"Well it's too late for them to change the name to Marvel -etic universe. Of course, it's cinema! It's at the movies. It's in cinemas, near you. Marvel cinema-tic universe," Waititi said.