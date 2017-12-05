 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'Of course he said it' - Billy Bush hits back at Donald Trump's 'grab her' denials

share

Source:

Associated Press

Billy Bush said it was indeed Donald Trump's voice captured on a 2005 Access Hollywood tape talking about fame enabling him to grope and try to have sex with women.

The other person in the video – Billy Bush – has confirmed the President's comments, amid reports Mr Trump was questioning if the tapes were real.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Of course he said it," the former Access Hollywood and Today show personality said in an op-ed published in The New York Times.

The video shows Trump, who was the star of The Apprentice, riding on an Access Hollywood bus with then-host Bush.

At one point, Trump describes trying to have sex with a married woman. He also brags about women letting him kiss and grab them because he is famous.

"When you're a star, they let you do it," Trump says. "You can do anything."

"Along with Donald Trump and me, there were seven other guys present on the bus at the time, and every single one of us assumed we were listening to a crass standup act. He was performing. Surely, we thought, none of this was real. We now know better," Bush said in the op-ed.

The recording of the lewd conversation between Bush and Trump emerged during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump later said he never did any of the actions described on the tape, and dismissed his words as locker room talk.

In the waning days of the presidential election, more than a dozen women came forward to say that Trump had sexually assaulted or harassed them over the years. He denied it.

But Bush said he believes the women, and he felt the need to write the piece following reports that Trump had privately suggested that the "Access Hollywood" tape was not authentic.

"I can only imagine how it has reopened the wounds of the women who came forward with their stories about him, and did not receive enough attention," Bush said.

"This country is currently trying to reconcile itself to years of power abuse and sexual misconduct. Its leader is wantonly poking the bear."

Bush, who had recently been hired as co-host of the Today show, lost his job following the release of the tape. He said he has since gone through a lot of soul searching.

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:08
1
The incident took place near Curio Bay on Sunday, and left Kodi Goodman and his family stunned.

Raw video: Southland family watch in horror as campervan heads towards blind corner on wrong side of road

00:22
2
The supermoon shone 30 per cent brighter than the moon on an ordinary night.

Video: 'So pretty!' New Zealand treated to sight of spectacular supermoon

3

Former All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito linked with attempt to play for Samoa at next Rugby World Cup

00:20
4
The other person in the video – Billy Bush – has confirmed the President's comments, amid reports Mr Trump was questioning if the tapes were real.

'Of course he said it' - Billy Bush hits back at Donald Trump's 'grab her' denials

00:22
5
Flames and thick black smoke rises from Sealeswinslow which supplies pellet feed to farmers nationwide.

Two firefighters remain in hospital following massive Ashburton blaze

00:22
The supermoon shone 30 per cent brighter than the moon on an ordinary night.

Video: 'So pretty!' New Zealand treated to sight of spectacular supermoon

The supermoon shone 30 per cent brighter than the moon on an ordinary night.


00:31
The biggest and brightest supermoon in 70 years had Aucklanders in awe.

Watch: Glorious supermoon rises over Auckland

The biggest and brightest supermoon in 70 years had Aucklanders and New Zealanders around the country in awe.

00:22
Flames and thick black smoke rises from Sealeswinslow which supplies pellet feed to farmers nationwide.

Watch: Massive blaze rages at Ashburton farm animal feed plant

Flames and thick black smoke could be seen rising from SealesWinslow which supplies feed to farmers.

00:38
Emma Beattie, 20, was last seen on Friday night with the search now narrowed to the Ashley River area.

Search for missing Canterbury woman Emma Beattie resumes in tough terrain as teams battle another scorching hot day

The search for 20-year-old Emma was suspended yesterday due to the heat.


Auckland, Christchurch and South Island to swelter today as temperatures soar

Alexandra and Blenheim will hit 30 degrees as a ridge of high pressure brings warm and settled weather.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 