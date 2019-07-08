Couples leap over timber, wade through water for Finnish wife-carrying champs

A Lithuanian man and his wife have won the world 'wife carrying' title, leaping over timber and wading through waist-high water to beat dozens of other couples for a second year running.

Vytautas Kirkliauskas and his wife Neringa Kirkliauskiene cleared a gruelling 253.5-metre obstacle course in 1 minute 6.72 seconds yesterday.

That was just a tenth of a second ahead of former six-time world champion, Finland's Taisto Miettinen and his new partner Katja Kovanen.

Couples from over a dozen countries took part in the annual race in Sonkajarvi, 480 kilometres north of Helsinki, the capital.

Prizes were issued to the first three couples to cross the finish line, as well as to the "most entertaining couple", the "best costume" and the "strongest carrier".