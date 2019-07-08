TODAY |

Couples leap over timber, wade through water for Finnish wife-carrying champs

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Arts and Culture

A Lithuanian man and his wife have won the world 'wife carrying' title, leaping over timber and wading through waist-high water to beat dozens of other couples for a second year running.

Vytautas Kirkliauskas and his wife Neringa Kirkliauskiene cleared a gruelling 253.5-metre obstacle course in 1 minute 6.72 seconds yesterday.

That was just a tenth of a second ahead of former six-time world champion, Finland's Taisto Miettinen and his new partner Katja Kovanen.

Couples from over a dozen countries took part in the annual race in Sonkajarvi, 480 kilometres north of Helsinki, the capital.

Prizes were issued to the first three couples to cross the finish line, as well as to the "most entertaining couple", the "best costume" and the "strongest carrier".

Despite the event's name, couples don't have to be married, and organisers say male contestants could "steal a neighbour's wife" if they don't have a companion.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A Lithuanian man and his wife took home the ‘wife carrying’ title for the second year running. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:29
Auckland City Mission’s Helen Robinson talked about the research on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.
'New Zealand is in the grip of a hunger crisis' - thousands of Aucklanders struggling to afford basic needs
2
Person attacked with hammer, car stolen in south-east Auckland
3
The Kiwis star had the No.1 jersey on as the Roosters beat the Tigers.
Kiwis star Joseph Manu shows off his power with brutal don't argue
4
Organisers tried to shut down outgoing Miss Heilala Queen during her final address.
Scenes of chaos at Tonga’s national beauty pageant as organisers try to shut down student's speech
5
Hotel dream left in tatters after trucks cause constant noise in Taranaki
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Afghan officials say a car bomb in central Afghanistan has killed a few people and wounded dozens of people, many of them students attending a nearby school.

Car bomb kills 12, wounds scores in Afghanistan as peace talks with Taliban take place in Doha
01:49
The blast near Miami, Florida, left more than 20 people injured.

Gas leak thought to be behind US mall explosion

02:01
The family were stranded on the 70th floor of a hotel when the earthquake struck.

Kiwi family caught up in California’s powerful 7.1 earthquake
00:36
Two major earthquakes have shaken California in the past week.

Months of aftershocks could follow 7.1-magnitude earthquake in California