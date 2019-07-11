TODAY |

Couple suing California fertility clinic after their embryo implanted in wrong woman

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice

A Southern California couple is suing a fertility clinic, claiming their embryo was mistakenly implanted in a New York woman, who gave birth to their son as well as a second boy belonging to another couple.

The lawsuit by Anni and Ashot Manukyan describes an alleged in vitro fertilization mix-up by CHA Fertility Centre in Los Angeles that involves three separate couples.

"What Anni and Ashot discovered, much to their horror, was that their son had been stolen from them when he was still an embryo and implanted into a stranger that later became his birth mother," claims the suit filed today in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The birth mother in New York believed she was carrying twins made from her and her husband's genetic material, the suit says.

Genetic testing confirmed the two infants were not related to the couple and were not related to each other.

The Queens woman and her husband filed a separate medical malpractice and negligence lawsuit in federal court in Brooklyn last week.

The Manukyans, of Glendale, California, endured a court fight before being granted custody of their son, according to the court filing. They are seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

"CHA put three families through a living hell, and our lives will never be the same," Ashot Manukyan said in a statement. "We fought to get our boy back and now we will fight to make sure this never happens again."

CHA officials did not respond to emails seeking comment. An attorney for the clinic could not be found.

In addition, Anni Manukyan was mistakenly implanted with at least one embryo of a stranger, when she thought the embryo resulted from her and her husband's genetic material, according to the lawsuit. That implantation did not result in a successful pregnancy, the court papers say.

It's unclear from the lawsuits who the third couple is or what happened to the other boy.

The Los Angeles lawsuit also alleges the clinic violated a California law that bars knowingly using "sperm, ova, or embryos in assisted reproduction technology, for any purpose other than that indicated by the sperm, ova, or embryo provider's signature on a written consent form."

Anni and Ashot Manukyan describe their lawsuit against a fertility clinic during an interview in Los Angeles. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jay Hepi
Former Tribesman and Rebels gang president running for Far North Mayoralty
2
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
3
Prince Louis was also out and about as his dad took part in the event in Berkshire.
Baby Archie makes rare public appearance, watches dad Prince Harry compete in charity polo match
4
Gun owners are calling on authorities to clear up the confusion over the high-powered firearms ban.
Can AR-15 owners avoid the gun ban with pump-action modifications? Not even police know
5
India collapsed to 24/4 early on chasing NZ's 239 and despite their best efforts, they couldn't catch Kane Williamson and his men.
'A gritty, special performance' - How the world reacted to the Black Caps' stunning World Cup semi win
MORE FROM
World
MORE
This undated booking photo provided by the Platte County Sheriff's Office shows Vanessa Richey of Kansas City, who was charged Tuesday, July 9, 2019, with first-degree making a terrorist threat and unlawful use of a weapon after firing a gun outside a Department of Motor Vehicles office, apparently because she was upset about the long wait in line. KMBC-TV reports that witnesses told authorities that Richey complained about the wait time Tuesday morning, calling it "ridiculous." (Platte County Sheriff's Office via AP)

US woman who fired gun over 'ridiculous' queue wait charged with making terrorist threat
00:22
The broken-off cactus ended up partially inside the car, with the rest jutting over car's hood.

Driver escapes unharmed after cactus impales car windscreen

As Beetle ends, iconic original thrives in Mexico City hills

Police officers committed 'abuse of power' after kneeing, stepping on man handcuffed in South Auckland