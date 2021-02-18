Couple scream in terror as three-metre python found hitching a ride in Queensland

A couple has been left screaming in terror after a three-metre-long python was found slithering across a moving vehicle's windscreen in Queensland.
Rodney Griggs and Melissa Hudson were travelling towards Alligator Creek on Monday when the unlikely passenger decided to hitch a ride, Yahoo reports.
Hudson could be heard laughing and swearing as she filmed the snake while Griggs concentrated on the road.
The driver flicked on the vehicle's windscreen wipers in a bid to remove the three-metre-long reptile, which proved unsuccessful.
The couple then grabbed the attention of a group of nearby workers by asking for a shovel.
A nearby worker helped remove the python from the bonnet, where it was promptly released back into the wild.