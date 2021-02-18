TODAY |

Couple scream in terror as three-metre python found hitching a ride in Queensland

Source:  1 NEWS

A couple has been left screaming in terror after a three-metre-long python was found slithering across a moving vehicle's windscreen in Queensland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The pair flicked on their windscreen wipers in a bid to remove the three-metre-long reptile. Source: Nine

Rodney Griggs and Melissa Hudson were travelling towards Alligator Creek on Monday when the unlikely passenger decided to hitch a ride, Yahoo reports.

Hudson could be heard laughing and swearing as she filmed the snake while Griggs concentrated on the road. 

The driver flicked on the vehicle's windscreen wipers in a bid to remove the three-metre-long reptile, which proved unsuccessful.

The couple then grabbed the attention of a group of nearby workers by asking for a shovel.

A nearby worker helped remove the python from the bonnet, where it was promptly released back into the wild.

World
Animals
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:57
New community Covid-19 case works at an Auckland McDonald's
2
Prada Cup final back on, but organisers lash out at Luna Rossa for not putting NZ's health first
3
Covid-19: List of locations visited by new community cases revealed
4
Assessment at Feilding childcare centre finds dirty bedding, bad food, and hot taps within reach of toddlers
5
'What a bunch of humans' — South Auckland principal praises students for Covid testing surge
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Rush Limbaugh, whose talk radio career made him a conservative icon in America, has died
00:33

Australia extends pause on one-way travel bubble with New Zealand

01:12

Prince Philip taken to hospital as 'precautionary measure'

'Is this your peacock?' - Council on the hunt for owner after 'friendly' bird found strutting its stuff in Wellington suburb