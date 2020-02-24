TODAY |

Couple in their 70s survive over a week in California forest enduring freezing temperatures

Source:  1 NEWS

An American couple in their 70s have today been rescued after spending eight days lost in a Californian forest, enduring freezing cold temperatures.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The pair had taken a walk to watch the sunset but got lost in the dark. Source: 1 NEWS

Ian Irwin and Carol Kiparsky had gone for a Valentine's Day getaway to a cabin in the woods.

Jon Kiparsky, son of Carol Kiparsky, says it was a usual trip for them, until they got lost.

“This is the kind of vacation they take. They go to a cabin, they take long walks and usually it doesn’t end up with them getting in the dark, taking the wrong turn, just walking for eight days.

Hundreds of people joined the search, with the mission soon turning to a recovery, rather than a rescue.

But Mr Irwin and Ms Kiparsky were resourceful.

“She knows plants, she’s a gardener, so when she sees edible plants she knows what they are,” says Jon Kiparsky.

A search team located the couple near a ravine eight days after they went missing.

World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:36
'Holy s**t' – fisherman films close encounter with great white shark in Tauranga Harbour
2
Watch: Kiwi caught taking a dip in rare daylight outing
3
SPCA releases 'list of shame' highlighting shocking cases of animal abuse, abandonment and neglect
4
'Thousands' of dead eels found in Taranaki stream after meat plant ammonia leak
5
Police considering gang links to arson attack on Christchurch barbershop
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Actor Kirk Douglas leaves entire $124 million fortune to charity
02:35

25 candles lit in memorial for those who died in Australia's worst bushfire season

Science Channel slammed for 'enabling and exploiting' flat-Earther killed trying to prove theory
00:15

Italy shuts down famed Venice Carnival as coronavirus spreads in Europe