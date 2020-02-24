Couple in their 70s survive over a week in California forest enduring freezing temperatures

An American couple in their 70s have today been rescued after spending eight days lost in a Californian forest, enduring freezing cold temperatures.

Ian Irwin and Carol Kiparsky had gone for a Valentine's Day getaway to a cabin in the woods.

Jon Kiparsky, son of Carol Kiparsky, says it was a usual trip for them, until they got lost.

“This is the kind of vacation they take. They go to a cabin, they take long walks and usually it doesn’t end up with them getting in the dark, taking the wrong turn, just walking for eight days.

Hundreds of people joined the search, with the mission soon turning to a recovery, rather than a rescue.

But Mr Irwin and Ms Kiparsky were resourceful.

“She knows plants, she’s a gardener, so when she sees edible plants she knows what they are,” says Jon Kiparsky.