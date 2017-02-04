 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Couple caught on video buying tools used to dismember Nebraska woman, prosecutors say

share

Source:

Associated Press

Prosecutors say a man and woman were caught on store video buying tools that police believe they later used to dismember a Nebraska woman.

US Police Generic

Source: istock.com

Court documents unsealed today say 51-year-old Aubrey Trail told investigators that he strangled 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln with an extension cord on November 15.

Investigators believe 23-year-old Bailey Boswell helped Trail dismember Loofe, stuff her body parts in trash bags and dump them in a field near Edgar, about 145 kilometres southwest of Lincoln.

Loofe's remains were found in December.

Authorities say Loofe met Boswell on an online dating app in November and they went on at least one date.

Trail and Boswell appeared in Saline County Court today. Each is charged with first-degree murder and improper disposal of human skeletal remains.

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Baby Blacks winger Caleb Clarke

LIVE: Baby Blacks hanging in there in highly entertaining U20s Rugby World Cup semi-final against France

03:42
2
The 12-week advice is dished out by doctors and midwives, but Seven Sharp lifts the lid on the taboo.

Is it time to do away with the 12-week rule for announcing you're pregnant?

3
Police car generic.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Tauranga

04:00
4
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most read story: ‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

00:58
5
Chairman Kim and President Trump put pen to paper following an historic meeting in Singapore.

Trump's vow to end military drills with South Korea stuns a region

Police car generic.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Tauranga

The accident occured around 4.40am today on Takitimu Drive.

04:25
The former Shihad frontman is about to release his fascinating second album with The Adults.

Watch: Anika Moa hangs out with legendary Kiwi musician Jon Toogood, and discovers his change of musical direction

The ex-Shihad frontman is releasing his second album with The Adults.

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most read story: ‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

Narrelle Newdick was looking to buy a car in Tauranga.

01:15
The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.

First video: The historic moment Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un shake hands in Singapore

The historic red carpet meeting happened as the US President and the North Korean leader were about to head into their much anticipated summit talks.

01:15
The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.

Kim Jong Un says 'the world will see a major change' as he signs 'comprehensive' document with Trump

Relive all the developments as US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un met for the first time at a historic Singapore summit.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 