 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'Deport this alien!' 1 NEWS in the thick of heated protests against THE WALL

share

Rebecca Wright 

US Correspondent

Spontaneous protests have erupted on the streets of New York after President Donald Trump moved aggressively to tighten America's immigration controls.

Thousands have turned up in New York to protest President Donald Trump's controversial US border wall policy.
Source: 1 NEWS

It's been less than a week, and today, Mr Trump signed an executive order to jumpstart construction on his promised wall separating America and Mexico.

1 NEWS US Correspondent Rebecca Wright is in the midst of the protest action, where thousands have gathered at Washington Square Park to voice their opposition.

Many of those protesting are people joining Muslim and Latino communities in solidarity after Mr Trump also cut federal grants for those 'sanctuary cities' protecting immigrants.

"America is made of people who are immigrants, this country was built by immigrants, by slaves, so to say that this country can get rid of immigrants is like saying there is no America," on protester said.

It's another massive demonstration in the days after Mr Trump's inauguration, following on from the biggest in America's history - the Women's March - where millions took to the streets to demand equality.

It's happening. Donald Trump has signed off on the controversial, 3000km-long wall along the US border with Mexico.
Source: BBC

Today, Mr Trump, as promised in his election, called for the wall's "immediate construction" to stop illegal immigration, drug and human trafficking and acts of terrorism.

As early as tomorrow, he is expected to pause the flow of all refugees to the US and indefinitely bar those fleeing war-torn Syria.

"Beginning today the United States of America gets back control of its borders," Mr Trump declared during a visit to the Department of Homeland Security.

President Donald Trump will use his executive authority to jumpstart construction of a US-Mexico border wall.
Source: Breakfast / AP

"We are going to save lives on both sides of the border."

Mr Trump is expected to wield his executive power again later this week with the directive to dam the refugee flow into the US for at least four months, in addition to the open-ended pause on Syrian arrivals.

The president's upcoming order is also expected to suspend issuing visas for people from several predominantly Muslim countries - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - for at least 30 days, according to a draft executive order obtained by The Associated Press.
 

Related

Rebecca Wright

North America

Immigration

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:40
1
Helen Clark was asked about migration and the response from countries where refugees were arriving.

'A privilege and an honour to lead' - Helen Clark resigns from UN Development Programme

02:25
2
It's happening. Donald Trump has signed off on the controversial, 3000km-long wall along the US border with Mexico.

Kiwis heading to the US could face interviews under Trump's new rules

01:10
3
Young Eden Hasson, 10, and his dad Chris were out on the water when they noticed a scary visitor in their midst.

Watch: Boy comes within inches of great white shark during surf at Aussie beach

00:42
4
Atawhai and Te Manahau Clarkson let the Warriors legend know they aren't quite into the whole fitness thing as much as he is at the moment.

'They're trying to run away!' Watch Jenny-May's twins react to trying squats with 'uncle' Ruben Wiki

00:19
5
The 'bouncer' parked his Audi on a stranger's drive so she blocked him in with her Skoda for two hours as 'a lesson'.

Watch: The moment a furious Audi driver tries bouncing a car blocking his way

00:37
Thousands have turned up in New York to protest President Donald Trump's controversial US border wall policy.

'Deport this alien!' 1 NEWS in the thick of heated protests against THE WALL

Thousands have turned up in New York to protest President Donald Trump's controversial US border wall policy.

01:40
Helen Clark was asked about migration and the response from countries where refugees were arriving.

'A privilege and an honour to lead' - Helen Clark resigns from UN Development Programme

Ms Clark was considered a frontrunner by many of her fans hoping to see a woman lead the UN for the first time.

An illustration of what a South Island kokako would look like.

Have you seen this bird? $5000 bounty for South Island kokako sightings

It was listed as extinct as recently as 2013, but recent sightings prompted a status change to "data deficient".

00:52
Breakfast caught up with the star as he makes his return from an achilles injury.

Video: Sonny Bill Williams on life at home, injury recovery and whether he expects to play for the All Blacks this year

Breakfast caught up with the star as he makes his return from an achilles injury.

00:42
Mr Dunne said if there is a public groundswell the shift the official holiday period to coincide with better weather, he’ll propose it to the government.

'This could be done' – Peter Dunne keen to gauge interest in shifting summer holidays

Mr Dunne said if there is a public groundswell the shift the official holiday period to coincide with better weather, he’ll propose it to the government.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ