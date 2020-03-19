Countries prepared to crack down on April Fools' Day coronavirus hoaxes

Pranksters across the globe are being warned not to make any coronavirus-related April Fools' Day pranks, with some countries threatening jail time for culprits.

A file image of a woman wearing a face mask. Source: Pexels

With the internet relied upon by millions across the globe as the primary source for information about Covid-19, many have legitimate worries that April Fools' Day jokes could be used to spread misinformation.

From drinking cow urine to sleeping by chopped onions, myths about how people can catch and cure coronavirus are already widely circulating, according to Reuters.

Thailand in particular are coming down hard on any potential Covid-19 themed attempts at humour, the Thai government threatening prison sentences of up to five years for anyone found guilty.

"It's against the law to fake having COVID-19 this April Fools' Day," the government said on Twitter.

India are another country prepared to crack down on anyone attempting an April Fools' joke, the state of Maharashtra saying they're prepared to take legal action.

"The state govt won't allow anyone to spread rumours/panic on #Corona," Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted. The minister adding that that he had instructed the authorities to "act swiftly & strongly (against) such miscreants".