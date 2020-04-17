Countries cautioned that easing Covid-19 restrictions could pose risks

Empty streets around the world are images that are now familiar of lockdown measures being taken by many countries.

Despite being a very blunt way to fight the virus, it does seem to be working as some places are now easing up restrictions, the BBC reports.

However, others like Belgium and the United Kingdom have extended their lockdown measures as the daily death toll has yet to fall.

The World Health Organisation is warning countries that any move made at this stage should be taken very carefully.

“It is imperative that we do not let down our guard. Complexity and uncertainty lie ahead, which means that you’re entering a period where we need to repeatedly adjust measures, introduce and remove restrictions gradually,” says Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge from the WHO Europe office.

In Spain, it was announced that it’s safe enough for construction workers to resume work. In Italy, it’s more shops such as bookstores reopening, and in Denmark schools are seeing pupils return.

“Planning is essential as the government begins to tackle the issue of fear in the population and to restore confidence because otherwise the lockdown strategy will fail, simply because people won’t go along with it,” says professor Robert Dingwall, a British government adviser.

Keeping track of the virus will be vital for countries after measures are relaxed in order to prevent another outbreak.

Germany is highly praised for testing huge numbers of people and in Liechtenstein, they’re planning to offer everyone a biometric bracelet in a radical drive to track the emergence of new cases.