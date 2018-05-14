 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Countdown for Royal wedding officially on with Harry and Meghan set to tie the knot on Sunday

share

Joy Reid 

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid says the final guest list has been a well kept secret.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Royalty

Joy Reid

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

07:29
1
Customers of Cemented by H says they've had missed orders and undelivered refunds, now the company is suspending orders.

Ashburton company selling collectables shuts up shop after dozens of complaints - 'So annoyed'

00:29
2
Samantha Grant definitely won't be receiving an invitation to the Royal wedding on Saturday.

Watch: Meghan Markle's half-sister threatened to write tell-all book called Princess Pushy

02:51
3
Volcanic eruptions happening overseas are providing a picture of what could happen in Auckland, say vulcanologists.

Auckland volcanic eruption could look similar to Hawaii’s Mt Kilauea, scientists say

00:30
4
Street has been absent from her morning radio show for a month.

Hits co-hosts give update on Toni Street's condition as she battles severe illness - 'A lot of people don't understand how sick Toni's been'

5
Christine Lyons.

Grisly details of Aussie love triangle killing that left 'vulnerable' mother dead emerge


00:15
At least 1300 properties are without power in Taranaki after lightning strikes early this morning.

'It's actually shaking the house' - Lightning storm hits Taranaki causing power cuts

Electricity has now been restored to 1000 houses in New Plymouth.

01:20
Jazz Thornton spoke about her experience on TVNZ’s The Inside Word.

'People would say 'go kill yourself'' – Young Kiwi cyberbullying survivor speaks out

Jazz Thornton spoke about her experience on TVNZ’s The Inside Word.

01:15

All Blacks lend a hand as road safety educators try to change attitudes of young Kiwis learning to drive

More than 380 people have died on our roads in the last 12 months.

01:59
1 NEWS' Donna-Marie Lever went to meet some of the many mothers behind bars.

'I have to learn how to make up for the time I lost' - Parenting from behind bars a reality for many Kiwi women on Mother's Day

1 NEWS' Donna-Marie Lever went to meet some of the many mothers behind bars.

00:23
“All the kids died peacefully in their beds,” Aaron Cockburn said.

'All the kids died peacefully in their beds' - Father of four kids killed in Margaret River tragedy breaks his silence

Aaron Cockman told reporters he still loved grandfather Peter Miles who is suspected of killing the family in a murder-suicide.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 