 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Could the humble sausage wrapped in bread and tomato sauce put your health at risk?

share

Source:

AAP

The humble sausage in bread with tomato sauce could be putting Aussies' health at risk as it contains almost half an adult's daily recommended salt intake in one hit, new research reveals.

Sausage wrapped in bread and sauce

Sausage wrapped in bread and sauce

Source: istock.com

More than 100 processed meats from sausages, ham to bacon from Australia's major supermarkets were compared for their salt content in the research by The George Institute for Global Health, VicHealth and the Heart Foundation.

Australians eat about 1.1 billion sausages each year containing 1500 tonnes of salt.

Report lead author and nutritionist Clare Farrand said some sausages contained 2g of salt per serving which was almost 80 per cent of a person's total daily salt intake.

Heart Foundation Victoria dietitian Sian Armstrong said there had been a drop in the salt in bacon and sliced meat products - but not sausages.

"It's a massive concern that in almost a decade there's been no change to the salt levels in sausages. The average Aussie eats 44 sausages a year totalling 16 teaspoons of salt," she said.

"Excess salt is directly linked to high blood pressure, which increases the risk of heart attack, kidney disease and stroke."

VicHealth chief executive Jerril Rechter said it was time to rethink what we eat, and called on manufacturers to reduce the amount of salt in their products.

"Ultimately it shouldn't be left totally up to the consumer to make healthy choices. We want to see manufacturers committing to reformulating their processed meats to have less salt - it can be done," she said.

Related

Food and Drink

Science

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

03:57
1
The party is investigating but has been slammed for its handling of the incident.

Police open investigation into Young Labour summer camp sexual assault allegations

00:24
2
Video of the incident, which took place in 2014 in Utah, has just been released.

Graphic warning: Tongan Crip gang member shot after lunging at witness with pen in dramatic Utah courtroom fracas

00:10
3
Sophie Kinnane was driving in NSW when she was hit by a driver trying to turn into oncoming traffic

Raw: Shocking moment elderly driver attempts u-turn on Aussie motorway, causing horrifying collision at 100km/h

02:26
4
Also in its sights are Australian bikie gangs with an increasing presence in NZ.

Aussie bikie gangs target of police's new organised crime taskforce in Tauranga

00:21
5
Cigarettes will now be sold in brown packets, but will still feature a health warning.

Cigarette plain packaging comes into force across New Zealand today

03:57
The party is investigating but has been slammed for its handling of the incident.

Police open investigation into Young Labour summer camp sexual assault allegations

Four teenagers were allegedly sexually assaulted at a camp last month.


00:54
Adam Hall couldn't find the words to describe getting back on the podium again, eight years after Vancouver.

Watch: Kiwi Paralympian struggles to fight back tears in emotional interview after claiming bronze medal eight years in the making

Adam Hall couldn't find the words to describe getting back on the podium again, eight years after Vancouver.

03:40
Lisa Clist of Choice Biking says getting more people on bikes would help with long-term health problems in New Zealand.

'It puts some people off' - advocates say cyclists should be able to ride without helmets

A brain injury specialist says not wearing helmets opens riders up to more risk of injury.


04:22
Ludo Campbell-Reid says those buying one of the Daisy Apartments in Kingsland know what they are getting into.

Council designer applauds apartments with no car parks as 'heroic', but businesses unsure

Business owners say it will likely add more cars to the street, impeding parking and increasing congestion.

07:46
Andrew Kirton said an external person may be brought in to review the alleged assaults.

'I'm now aware that one of the victims has contacted police' - Labour's general secretary Andrew Kirton says summer camp assault victim has Party's full support

Four teenagers were allegedly assaulted at a Young Labour summer camp.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 