TODAY |

Cotton On among major clothing retailers to review supply chains after forced labour allegations

1 NEWS
More From
World
Business
Asia

Popular clothing retailers Target and Cotton On are reviewing their supply chains after an investigation into forced labour in China.

The current allegations that sparked investigations started from a video call from the older sister of 34-year-old Gulnur Idreis. While she was living in Melbourne, her sister was in Xinjiang, China, allegedly forced to work in a textile factory.

Her sister claims that those working in these factories had been shackled, handcuffed and punished if they complained.

ABC Australia reports that H&M, Cotton On, IKEA, Target and Jeanswet have all sourced cotton from Xinjiang.

Since 2017, the Communist party in China has been carrying out a mass campaign against Muslim Uighur citizens in the Xinjiang Province by rounding up, detaining and forcibly indoctrinating them and other Muslim minority ethnic groups in the far-western region, according to ABC Australia.

They're being held in so-called "re-education camps", where human rights groups allege detainees are subjected to political indoctrination, ill treatment and sometimes torture.

A UN committee believes over one million Uighurs are in this "mass internment camp".

German academic Adrian Zenz was part of a team that helped uncover the network of camps in Xinjiang when they first emerged in 2017.

He told ABC Australia he has shocking new evidence that these stories of forced labour are not isolated cases.

"Basically, there's a huge scheme going on, a huge plan in Xinjiang to put all kinds of people into different forms of involuntary labour," he said. 

Representatives for Nike and PVH Corp — the company behind Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger — said they are looking into the issue of forced labour in Xinjiang.

Nike said in a statement it was reviewing whether materials were sourced for their supplies from this region.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Cotton On is one of the many companies who source cotton from Xinjiang in China, and are now reviewing their supplies in light of forced labour revelations. Source: ABC Australia
More From
World
Business
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Panic as magnitude 6.1 quake damages buildings on Bali, other Indonesian islands
2
Valentus SlimROAST coffee products.
Warning after Class C amphetamine drug found in diet coffee being sold in NZ
3
Auckland student named on US magazine's 'Badass 50' women list
4
Police Investigator Frank Camp says the three-year-old fell through a plastic cover into the grease trap behind a restaurant.
Boy, 3, dies after falling into grease tank behind Tim Hortons restaurant in New York
5
Less than 24 hours after the final, the Black Caps skipper is finding the silver lining.
Despite World Cup anguish, brave Kane Williamson still able to crack jokes and smile with media
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:34
Gayle touched down in NZ today for the ODI series, just days after clubbing 18 sixes in the Bangladesh T20 final.

Fairfax Media loses appeal against Chris Gayle defamation ruling
This July 1969 photo provided by NASA shows launch controllers in the firing room at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida during the Apollo 11 mission to the moon. In the third row from foreground at center is JoAnn Morgan, the first female launch controller. "I was there. I wasn't going anywhere. I had a real passion for it," Morgan said in a July 2019 interview. "Finally, 99 percent of them accepted that 'JoAnn's here and we're stuck with her.' " (NASA via AP)

As 50th anniversary of moon landing nears, those who laboured behind the scenes honoured
Cattle Cow Farm in New Zealand. You can even see sheep on the typical green hills in back.

Sale of Westland Co-operative Dairy to foreign buyer given green light
04:03
The twins from Pakistan were born joined at the head.

British surgeons perform mammoth surgery on twins joined at the head