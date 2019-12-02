Cosmic Crisp: The apple that can last up to one year in the fridge

They call it the Cosmic Crisp. It’s not a video game, a superhero or the title of a Grateful Dead song.

A Cosmic Crisp apple. Source: Associated Press

It’s a new variety of apple, that debuts in US stores today and can last for up to a year in the fridge, according to the BBC.

The apple variety was developed by Washington State University. Washington growers, who paid for the research, will have the exclusive right to sell it for the first 10 years.

The apple is called Cosmic Crisp because of the bright yellowish dots on its skin, which look like distant stars.

"It's an ultra-crisp apple, it's relatively firm, it has a good balance of sweet and tart and it's very juicy," said Kate Evans, who co-led the apple's breeding programme at Washington State University.

She said the flesh is slow to brown and the fruit "maintains excellent eating quality in refrigerated storage - easily for 10 to 12 months".

The launch of the "firm, crisp, and juicy apple" cost $NZ15.6 million.

Cosmic Crisp is the first apple ever bred in Washington state, which grows the majority of the United States’ apples. It’s expected to be a game changer.