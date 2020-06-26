Cosmetic giant drops 'whitening' from beauty products amid debate sparked by Black Lives Matter

Consumer products giant Unilever says it is aiming for a "more inclusive vision of beauty" in its skin care products and will remove words such as "fair", "whitening" and "lightening" from its products, a move that comes amid intense global debate about race sparked by the Black Lives Matter movement.

Unilever logo (file photo). Source: Associated Press

As part of the shift, Unilever will in coming months change the name of its "Fair & Lovely" product that is used for skin-lightening and sold in Asia, the company said.

"We are fully committed to having a global portfolio of skin care brands that is inclusive and cares for all skin tones, celebrating greater diversity of beauty," Sunny Jain, the head of Unilever's Beauty & Personal Care.

"We recognise that the use of the words 'fair', 'white' and 'light' suggest a singular ideal of beauty that we don't think is right, and we want to address this."

A statement from Hindustan Unilever Limited said the change would involve dropping the word "fair". It said a new name was awaiting regulatory approval.

Unilever said that its Fair & Lovely range "has never been, and is not, a skin bleaching product".

The global consumer company said its advertising for Fair & Lovely products has been changing since 2014.