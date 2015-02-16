 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Corruption charges recommended for Israeli PM Netanyahu by police

share

Source:

Associated Press

Israeli police today recommended that Benjamin Netanyahu be indicted on bribery and breach of trust charges in a pair of corruption cases, dealing an embarrassing blow to the embattled prime minister that is likely to fuel calls for him to step down.

Benjamin Netanyahu.

Benjamin Netanyahu.

Source: 1 NEWS

Netanyahu angrily rejected the accusations, which included accepting nearly $US300,000 ($NZ412,000) in gifts from a pair of billionaires. He accused police of being on a witch hunt and vowed to remain in office and even seek re-election.

"I will continue to lead the state of Israel responsibly and loyally as long as you, the citizens of Israel, choose me to lead you," an ashen-faced Netanyahu said in a televised address. "I am sure that the truth will come to light. And I am sure that also in the next election that will take place on time I will win your trust again, with God's help."

Benjamin Netanyahu said a Palestinian leader told Hitler during the war that he should burn the Jews.
Source: 1 NEWS

The recommendations marked a dramatic ending to a more than yearlong investigation into allegations that Netanyahu accepted gifts from Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan and Australian billionaire James Packer, and suspicions that he offered to give preferential treatment to a newspaper publisher in exchange for favorable coverage.

The recommendations now go to Attorney General Avihai Mendelblit, who will review the material before deciding whether to file charges. Netanyahu can remain in office during that process, which is expected to drag on for months.

But with a cloud hanging over his head, he could soon find himself facing calls to step aside. During similar circumstances a decade ago, Netanyahu, as opposition leader, urged then-Prime Minister Ehud Olmert to resign during a police investigation, saying a leader "sunk up to his neck in interrogations" could not govern properly.

In the immediate aftermath of the police announcement, reactions quickly fell along partisan lines.

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak, a bitter rival of Netanyahu, called on him to suspend himself and for the coalition to appoint a replacement on Wednesday morning (local time).

Benjamin Netanyahu claims recent attacks on synagogues shows Jews can only be safe in Israel.
Source: 1 NEWS

"The depth of corruption is horrifying," Barak said. "This does not look like nothing. This looks like bribery."

But key members of Netanyahu's Likud Party rallied behind him. Cabinet Minister Miri Regev said she was "not excited" by the police recommendations and urged patience while the attorney general reviews the case.

She said the biggest surprise was that Yair Lapid, leader of the opposition Yesh Atid party, had been a witness. David Amsalem, another Netanyahu confidant, called Lapid a "snitch."
Lapid later issued a statement calling on Netanyahu to resign.

"Someone with such serious accusations against them, many of which he does not even deny, cannot continue to serve as prime minister with responsibility for the security and well-being of Israel's citizens," Lapid said.

In a statement, police said their investigation found sufficient evidence to indict Netanyahu in the first case, known as File 1000, for accepting bribes, fraud and breach of trust.

It said Netanyahu had accepted gifts valued at 750,000 shekels ($US214,000) from Milchan, and 250,000 shekels ($US71,000) from Packer. The gifts from Milchan reportedly included expensive cigars and champagne.

Police said that in return, Netanyahu had operated on Milchan's behalf on U.S. visa matters, legislated a tax break and connected him with an Indian businessman. It said he also helped Milchan, an Israeli producer whose credits include "Pretty Woman," ''12 Years a Slave" and "JFK," in the Israeli media market.

In the second case, known as "File 2000," Netanyahu reportedly was recorded asking Arnon Mozes, the publisher of the Yediot Ahronot daily, for positive coverage in exchange for promoting legislation that would weaken a free newspaper that had cut into Yediot's business.

Police said there was sufficient evidence to charge both Milchan and Mozes with bribery.


Related

Middle East

01:49
The commemorations in Israel included a re-enactment of a legendary cavalry charge.

'Those heroes' - Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu salutes Anzac troops 100 years after Battle of Beersheba
Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu assails Iran-nuclear talks; Obama disagrees

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:24
1
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Will Cyclone Gita hit NZ? '(That's) the million dollar question', says Metservice

2

LIVE: Steven Joyce prepared to take on role, but has no 'personal ambitions' to become National Party leader


00:15
3
American luger Emily Sweeney was lucky to walk away from this.

Watch: How did she survive that? Luger in horror 110km/h smash at Winter Olympics

4

Ex-Black Power killer apologises in blog, after 19 years in jail: 'There are no amount of apologies I can ever say to compensate this family for what I did'

5
Jacinda Ardern faced a barrage of questions from the National leader on why charter schools seem headed for closure.

Live stream: National MPs' chance to shine during Question Time amid party's leadership race

Live stream: National MPs' chance to shine during Question Time amid party's leadership race

More maybe at stake for Opposition MPs in Parliament today than just holding the government to account.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

LIVE: Steven Joyce prepared to take on role, but has no 'personal ambitions' to become National Party leader

Find out which National MPs are vying for the top spot after English's resignation.


Fletcher Building sign and logo

Construction giant Fletcher Building announce $660m expected loss, Sir Ralph Norris resigns as chairman

None of the company's shareholders will get an interim dividend.

01:13
With National kicked out of power, questions are inevitably being asked about Bill English's next move.

Is Judith Collins the right person to lead National into the next election?

There's fierce competition but Crusher tells NZ, "I'm that person".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 