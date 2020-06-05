TODAY |

Coroner issues warning in Australia after man dies from balcony fall while using LSD, MDMA

Source:  Associated Press

An Australian coroner has warned of the dangers of recreational drugs after a 24-year-old man fell to his death from a seventh floor balcony at a Cairns resort.

Source: Seven Sharp

Seth Luhrs checked in at the hotel with friends to party and go nightclubbing over the 2018 Easter weekend.

But in the early hours of Sunday morning, he died from multiple injuries suffered in the fall onto a metal awning after consuming LSD and MDMA the previous evening, coroner Nerida Wilson said in her published findings today.

"I find that Seth was suffering the effects of hallucinogenic and psychoactive drugs when he walked onto the balcony of room 709 at the Rydges Esplanade Resort just prior to 1.30am on 1 April 2018," she said.

Wilson found the fall was not aided, assisted or caused or encouraged by any other person.

There was also no defect in the handrail or balcony structure that might have contributed to the death.

Wilson said it was a "tragic accident" and a shocking reminder of the effects of recreational drugs.

"Young people tend to think of themselves as invincible, they are curious, are influenced by peers and believe they will be safe," she said.

"Regrettably Seth is one of many who have fallen from heights to their death whilst intoxicated."

