Coroner to deliver findings on Dreamworld raft ride accident that killed Kiwi and three others

The fate of Dreamworld will be revealed when a coroner delivers his long-awaited findings from the inquest into the deaths of four people at the Gold Coast theme park more than three years ago.

Coroner James McDougall will hand down his findings in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Police recommended no criminal charges against Dreamworld staff over the fatal accident, but the coroner could still suggest prosecutions or substantial fines for the company and its executives.

New Zealander Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi died in October 2016 when a water pump on the Thunder River Rapids malfunctioned at the theme park.

Three-of-the four holidaymakers were flung into a mechanised conveyor when the raft they were riding collided with another and partially flipped on October 25, 2016.

A crucial delay in stopping the ride caused the jammed raft to be shaken and a fourth person to fall into the machinery.

Ms Goodchild's 12-year-old daughter and Ms Low's 10-year-old son survived the incident.

The wide-ranging inquest, which opened in June, has unveiled a "litany of problems" with some experts declaring the tragedy was an accident waiting to happen.

The malfunction was the third that day, and fifth in a week.

Police uncovered multiple incidents involving the ride in the past two rafts colliding in 2004, throwing a guest into the trough.

Despite recommendations for a single emergency stop, no single shutdown function was installed.

Queensland introduced new safety regulations for amusement rides including mandatory major inspections of rides by qualified engineers every 10 years and improved training for ride operators.