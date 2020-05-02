Coronavirus surge in Brazil brings a coffin shortage, morgue chaos

In Brazil's bustling Amazon city of Manaus, so many people have died within days in the coronavirus pandemic that coffins had to be stacked on top of each other in long, hastily dug trenches.

Relatives attend burial for a person who died due to Covid-19 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Source: Associated Press

With Brazil emerging as Latin America's coronavirus epicenter with more than 6000 deaths, even the coffins are running out in the city.

The national funeral home association has pleaded for an urgent airlift of coffins from Sao Paulo, 2700 kilometres away, because Manaus has no paved roads connecting it to the rest of the country.

The city of about two million people has been overwhelmed because it’s the main site where those from remote communities can get medical services, according to Lourival Panhozzi, president of the Brazilian Association of Funeral Service Providers.

As of yesterday, there were over 5200 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Amazonas state and 425 deaths.

There are concerns that inadequate testing for the virus means that the numbers may be much higher.

Before the outbreak, the city of Manaus, the capital of the state, was recording an average of 20-35 deaths a day. now, it is recording at least 130 a day.

Cemetery workers stack bodies in Brazil as the country is overcome by coronavirus. Source: Associated Press

There also are signs in the much larger cities of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo that suggest authorities may not be able to handle a huge increase in the death toll.

A field of fresh graves that was dismissed in April by President Jair Bolsonaro as excessive has since been filled.

Latin America's grimmest scenes occurred last month in Ecuador's city of Guayaquil, where residents said they had to leave bodies on the street after morgues, cemeteries and funeral homes were overwhelmed.

Many in Brazil fear the rising deaths will hit hardest in the favelas, the vast neighborhoods of the poor that are well-known in Rio and Sao Paulo.

“There is a great fear that uncontrolled contamination will happen there,” said Panhozzi, whose group represents Brazil's 13,400 private funeral companies.