Coronavirus sees hundreds of Scotland university students self-isolating on campus

Hundreds of students at Glasgow University in Scotland have had to self-isolate on campus after some tested positive for Covid-19.

Glasgow University's bell tower (file picture). Source: istock.com

University officials believe the outbreak started during fresher's week, where students gather together to celebrate the start of the academic year.

''It's not really exactly what everyone wants for their first year of uni," said Scott, a student who is self-isolating in his room on campus.

Another student, Harriet, lives in the only student flat on campus that hasn't recorded any positive case yet.

''It does feel very dystopian having to wear a mask when I leave my room,'' she said.

The Scottish National Health Service has set up a testing site on campus to deal with the new cluster.