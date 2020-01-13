TODAY |

Coronavirus sees Australia impose self-isolation period on everyone entering the country

Breaking Source:  AAP

All people coming to Australia will now have to self-isolate as Australia's Government took further steps to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Scott Morrison. Source: 1 NEWS

Following a phone hook-up with state and territory leaders under a new national cabinet today, Prime Minister Scott Morrison also banned cruise ships from arriving at Australian ports for an initial 30 days.

"All people coming to Australia will be required, I stress, to self isolate for 14 days," Mr Morrison told reporters in Sydney.

The measures take effect at midnight on March 16, ie from Monday.

World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:24
New Zealand's number of coronavirus cases rises to eight
2
John Milne's story of hope
3
Three passengers on cruise ship in Canterbury being tested for coronavirus
4
Covid-19: Everyone entering New Zealand will be required to isolate, cruise ships banned
5
New Zealand's mandatory coronavirus self-isolation measures to now kick in at 1am Monday
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Warriors staying in Australia due to coronavirus travel restrictions in NZ - 'Returning would effectively remove us from NRL'

Supermarket shelves in UK barren as fears grow over spread of coronavirus

US extends travel ban to UK and Ireland in effort to contain coronavirus
02:12

Niue becomes the first dark sky nation, boosting tourism prospects