Coronavirus sees Australia impose self-isolation period on everyone entering the country

All people coming to Australia will now have to self-isolate as Australia's Government took further steps to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Scott Morrison. Source: 1 NEWS

Following a phone hook-up with state and territory leaders under a new national cabinet today, Prime Minister Scott Morrison also banned cruise ships from arriving at Australian ports for an initial 30 days.

"All people coming to Australia will be required, I stress, to self isolate for 14 days," Mr Morrison told reporters in Sydney.