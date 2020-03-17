Coronavirus pandemic sees all schools close in Britain

Britain is closing all its primary and secondary schools because of the new coronavirus, one of the last countries in Europe to do so.

Source: 1 NEWS

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says schools across England will close after Friday until further notice.

The governments of Scotland and Wales have already announced that schools there will close Friday, and schools in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said closing schools is of “limited value” in slowing the spread of the virus but that now is the right time to do it.

He said there would be measures to ensure that health care workers and other key staff who are parents can still go to work.