Coronavirus pandemic dampens annual Stonehenge solstice celebrations

Associated Press

The coronavirus pandemic has prevented druids, pagans and party-goers from watching the sun rise at Stonehenge to mark the summer solstice this year.

An Archdruid performs a ritual near the cordoned off Stonehenge as a small group of people gathered to celebrate the Summer Solstice during the coronavirus pandemic. Source: Associated Press

The ancient stone circle in southwestern England usually draws thousands of people to mark the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere. 

But Britain has banned mass gatherings as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

English Heritage, the body that oversees Stonehenge, live streamed the sunrise instead. 

It said more than 3.6 million people watched as dawn broke at 4:52 am on Sunday (local time).

Stonehenge, a World Heritage site, is believed to be 4500 years old. It is known for its alignment with the movements of the sun.

Some dedicated druids were determined to watch the sun rise in person, gathering in a field near Stonehenge despite the morning rain. 

Well-known druid King Arthur Pendragon said it had been "very wet," but he was undaunted.

"You can’t cancel the sunrise," he told the BBC. 

"It’s going to happen, and we were there to celebrate it."

