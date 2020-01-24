TODAY |

Coronavirus numbers spike in China to 41 dead, 1287 cases

China's National Health Commission has reported the number of people infected with a new virus has risen to 1287 with 41 deaths.

People wear masks on a street in Hong Kong to celebrate the Lunar New Year which marks the Year of the Rat in the Chinese zodiac. Source: Associated Press

The commission said today the latest tally comes from 29 provinces across China, including 237 patients in serious condition.

All 41 deaths have been in China, including 39 in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, one in Hebei and one in Heilongjiang.

Meanwhile, A case of the deadly coronavirus has been confirmed in Victoria, Australia.

Auckland Hospital’s Mark Thomas explained to Breakfast how the deadly illness has spread. Source: Breakfast

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said today a case of the respiratory condition had been confirmed in a man who last week returned from China.

It's the first confirmed case in Australia.

France announced that three people had fallen ill with the virus — the disease's first appearance in Europe. And the United States reported its second case, involving a Chicago woman in her 60s who was hospitalised in isolation after returning from China.

