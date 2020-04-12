TODAY |

'Coronavirus will not overcome us' - Queen gives first-ever recorded Easter message, amid Covid-19 lockdown

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

The Queen has vowed "coronavirus will not overcome us" in her first ever recorded Easter message.

In the audio posted on social media, Her Majesty described how churches across Britain were closed because of Covid-19 but she insisted "Easter isn't cancelled" and the message at the heart of holy week is more relevant than ever.

"This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep others safe", said the 93-year-old monarch.

She added that the discovery of the risen Christ on the first Easter Day gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose, and we can all take heart from this.

"We know that coronavirus will not overcome us.

"As dark as death can be – particularly for those suffering with grief – light and life are greater.

"May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as face the future."

The Queen recorded the audio broadcast from Windsor Castle.

